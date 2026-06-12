Nigeria’s oil output hits 11-Month high, exceeds OPEC Quota in May 2026

By Prince Antwi June 12, 2026

Nigeria has recorded its highest crude oil production in 11 months, reaching 1.70 million barrels per day (bpd) in May 2026.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) shows that the country’s output not only improved significantly but also surpassed its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million bpd.

Overall production performance during the period remained strong, with combined crude oil and condensate output fluctuating between 1.51 million bpd and a peak of 1.86 million bpd.

The May 2026 figure marks Nigeria’s highest production level since July 2025, when output reached 1.71 million bpd.

Breakdown of production indicates that Bonny Terminal led with 293,870 bpd, followed closely by Forcados at 289,900 bpd. Qua Iboe recorded 173,360 bpd, while Escravos contributed 135,470 bpd.

Odudu (Amenam Blend) completed the top five producing streams, with an output of 63,250 bpd for the month under review.

According to NUPRC, the increase in production was driven by stable operations across major facilities, with no significant pipeline disruptions or facility outages recorded during the period.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    Chinese auto brands dominating Ghana Market – VADUG warns
    Norway Leads the Charge: 89% of Cars Sold in 2024 Were Electric
    Business
    Vehicle Dealers’ Union raises concerns over government’s “Publican AI” system and import policies
    A man sits at a desk in a formal office, with a Ghana flag and the presidential seal visible in the background.
    Business
    PBC Workers appeal to President Mahama over delayed salaries and company revamp
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31