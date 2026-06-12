Nigeria’s oil output hits 11-Month high, exceeds OPEC Quota in May 2026

Nigeria has recorded its highest crude oil production in 11 months, reaching 1.70 million barrels per day (bpd) in May 2026.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) shows that the country’s output not only improved significantly but also surpassed its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million bpd.

Overall production performance during the period remained strong, with combined crude oil and condensate output fluctuating between 1.51 million bpd and a peak of 1.86 million bpd.

The May 2026 figure marks Nigeria’s highest production level since July 2025, when output reached 1.71 million bpd.

Breakdown of production indicates that Bonny Terminal led with 293,870 bpd, followed closely by Forcados at 289,900 bpd. Qua Iboe recorded 173,360 bpd, while Escravos contributed 135,470 bpd.

Odudu (Amenam Blend) completed the top five producing streams, with an output of 63,250 bpd for the month under review.

According to NUPRC, the increase in production was driven by stable operations across major facilities, with no significant pipeline disruptions or facility outages recorded during the period.