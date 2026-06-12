2026 World Cup: The time is now – GFA President Kurt Okraku to Ghana Black Stars

Man in a gray suit and black tie speaks into a microphone at a wooden podium, with a branded backdrop behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 12, 2026

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has delivered a stirring message of hope and ambition as the Black Stars prepare to embark on their fifth FIFA World Cup campaign.

Speaking at the team’s official send-off ceremony, Okraku urged Ghanaians to unite behind the national team and believe that this generation of players can write a new chapter in the country’s football history.

Addressing players, technical staff, officials and supporters, the GFA President’s message was clear and emphatic.

“In this fifth time, we say the time is now,” he declared, drawing applause from those gathered and setting the tone for Ghana’s journey to the tournament.

The Black Stars head into the World Cup determined to erase the disappointment of recent campaigns after suffering group-stage exits in both 2014 and 2022.

For many Ghanaian fans, memories of the team’s remarkable run to the quarter-finals in 2010 remain one of the nation’s greatest sporting achievements. Okraku believes the upcoming tournament presents another opportunity for the Black Stars to inspire the country and compete among the world’s elite.

Ghana have been drawn in a challenging Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia, with each fixture expected to test the team’s credentials.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Panama at BMO Field on 17 June before facing England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June. Their final group-stage encounter will be against Croatia on 27 June.

Despite the difficult draw, there is growing optimism around the squad, which blends experienced campaigners with emerging talent under the guidance of head coach Carlos Queiroz.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, Okraku’s rallying cry is likely to resonate with supporters both at home and across the diaspora.

After four previous World Cup appearances, the GFA President believes Ghana’s moment has arrived.

The challenge now for the Black Stars is to turn those words into performances on the pitch and give the nation a tournament to remember.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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