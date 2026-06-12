Ghanaian teenager Maxwell Oduro seals three-year move to Finnish side VPS

Soccer player Maxwell Oduro training on a green field, with bold 'ODURO' text overlay and club crest in the foreground.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 12, 2026

Ghanaian midfielder Maxwell Oduro has taken a significant step in his young career after completing a move to Finnish top-flight club VPS Palloseura on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old joins the Veikkausliiga side from Ghanaian club Benab FC, with VPS finalising the deal following an extensive scouting and recruitment process.

Oduro’s signing is one of the first outcomes of a new scouting partnership established by the Finnish club, which identified the highly-rated midfielder as a player with strong long-term potential.

Despite the excitement surrounding the move, VPS Sporting Director Tommi Pikkarainen has stressed that the club will take a patient approach to the youngster’s development as he adapts to life and football in Europe.

“It is too early to set different time goals for such a young player playing in Europe for the first time,” Pikkarainen said.

“The first impression in training has been positive and promising.”

The Vaasa-based club believes Oduro’s technical qualities and playing style align well with their football philosophy, but they are keen to allow him time to settle before making the step up to senior first-team action.

“Maxwell’s qualities seem to suit our style of play, but we will now give him time to adapt and get used to life in Vaasa,” Pikkarainen added.

As part of his integration process, Oduro is expected to begin his European journey with the VPS Academy side, where he could make his competitive debut as early as next weekend.

Back in Ghana, Benab FC welcomed the transfer as a proud moment for both the player and the club.

In a statement, the club thanked Oduro for his contributions and wished him success in the next phase of his career.

“We are proud to announce the transfer of midfielder Maxwell Oduro to Finnish top-flight side VPS Palloseura. We thank Maxwell for his commitment and contributions to the club and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career,” the statement read.

Oduro’s move adds to the growing list of young Ghanaian footballers pursuing opportunities in Europe and offers another platform for local talent to showcase its potential on the international stage.

Should his adaptation progress smoothly, the teenager could soon become the latest Ghanaian player to feature in Finland’s top division.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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