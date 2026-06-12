2026 World Cup: Black Stars arrive in Rhode Island for final preparations ahead of Panama opener

Ghana’s national football team has arrived in Providence, Rhode Island, to begin the final phase of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars landed at T.F. Green International Airport on Thursday evening after departing Virginia earlier in the day, marking the next step in their build-up to the tournament.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz and his 26-man squad are expected to return to training on Friday as they intensify preparations for their opening Group L fixture against Panama.

The move to Rhode Island follows a productive week-long training camp in the Washington, D.C. area, where the team held intensive sessions at American University and D.C. United’s training facilities. The camp came after Ghana’s international friendly against Wales in Cardiff and concluded with a farewell dinner hosted by members of the Ghanaian community in Alexandria, Virginia.

With less than a week until their first match, the Black Stars are entering a crucial stage of their preparations. Ghana will travel to Toronto for their World Cup opener against Panama on 17 June at Toronto Stadium.

The four-time African champions will then face England in Boston on 23 June before taking on Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June to complete their Group L campaign.

Queiroz’s squad combines experience and attacking quality, with captain Jordan Ayew leading a team that also includes Thomas Partey, Iñaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo. Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is set to feature in his second consecutive FIFA World Cup as Ghana aim to progress beyond the group stage.

The Black Stars will be hoping their final days of preparation in Providence provide the platform for a strong start when they face Panama next week.