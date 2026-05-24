Baby among three dead as multi-vehicle crash turns deadly on Winneba–Kasoa highway

Blue SUV severely damaged in a high-impact collision on a muddy road, with the front end crushed and doors mangled; onlookers stand nearby.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 24, 2026

Three lives have been lost, among them a four-month-old infant, following a devastating road accident on the Winneba–Kasoa Highway in the Central Region, between Gomoa Akotsi Junction and Buduatta Junction.

The collision, which took place on Thursday, brought together three vehicles: a private car bearing registration DV 9546, a fuel tanker registered GN 4328-15, and a tipper truck with plates GT 9026-26.

Accounts from the scene suggest the tragedy was set in motion when a pickup vehicle attempted an illegal overtaking manoeuvre.

The private car, which had been heading from Winneba in the direction of Kasoa, reportedly lost control as a result and slammed head-on into the fuel tanker travelling in the opposite direction.

The situation was made considerably worse when a tipper truck, following too closely behind the tanker, failed to stop in time and ploughed into it from behind.

The driver of the private car and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The four-month-old baby, who was also in the vehicle, was rushed to St. Gregory Hospital but could not be saved.

Those present at the crash site described scenes of chaos — crumpled wreckage strewn across the road and desperate bystanders working to free those trapped inside the vehicles.

The incident adds to a troubling pattern on that particular stretch of highway. Only days earlier, another accident at nearby Gomoa Biakoye left a driver with a broken leg after a 20-foot container reportedly fell on his vehicle.

Gomoa Ojobi District Police Commander DSP Samuel Asante confirmed the crash to reporters and said police are actively investigating to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

The bodies of the three victims have since been conveyed to the morgue, and those who sustained injuries continue to receive medical attention.

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