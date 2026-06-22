Ghana must be mentally ready for England World Cup Test – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey says Ghana’s preparations for Tuesday’s crucial FIFA World Cup clash with England have centred as much on mental strength as tactical planning, with the midfielder insisting the Black Stars are ready for whatever the contest demands.

Partey is expected to return to Ghana’s starting line-up after missing the Black Stars’ opening 1-0 victory over Panama. The experienced midfielder was unavailable after being denied entry into Canada because of his ongoing legal case in the United Kingdom.

His return comes as a timely boost for head coach Carlos Queiroz ahead of a match that could determine qualification from Group L.

Speaking before Tuesday’s encounter, Partey said success against England would depend on the team’s mentality and commitment throughout the 90 minutes.

“Everything is mental,” he said. “You have to be ready for whatever comes. Whatever minute your body can go through, you just give your best, and that’s it.”

The 33-year-old is expected to add composure, leadership and experience to Ghana’s midfield as they face an England side featuring Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Ghana head into the fixture in confident mood after their hard-fought win over Panama. The squad has trained with high intensity throughout the week, while players have also taken time to interact with supporters, posing for photographs and signing autographs after training sessions.

Despite the growing anticipation surrounding the match, members of the squad have insisted their attention remains fixed on delivering another positive performance rather than the occasion itself.

Both Ghana and England opened their Group L campaigns with victories and go into Tuesday’s showdown on three points. A win for the Black Stars would secure a place in the knockout stages with one group game remaining and mark another memorable FIFA World Cup triumph for the four-time African champions.