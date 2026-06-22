Kwadwo Safo family accuses Akofena of defying father’s final wishes as succession war explodes

A bitter succession battle within the Kristo Asafo Mission has taken a dramatic and troubling turn after the family of the late Apostle Emeritus Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Safo accused his son, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, of allegedly opening fire on his elder sister, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, during an attempt to serve him with court documents intended to stop what the family describes as an unauthorized installation ceremony.

The allegations, which have sparked intense public interest, come amid an escalating leadership struggle over the future of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the vast business empire established by the late inventor, industrialist and religious leader before his death in September 2025.

In a strongly-worded statement issued on June 22, 2026, the Kwadwo Safo Family expressed deep regret over the shooting incident and confirmed that Sarah Adwoa Safo, whom the family describes as the duly recognized Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family, is currently receiving medical treatment and responding positively.

“The family wishes to assure members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, relatives, friends, sympathizers and the general public that Sarah Adwoa Safo is currently in a stable condition and responding positively to medical treatment,” the statement said.

The family’s statement not only provided an update on Adwoa Safo’s condition but also sought to address what it described as widespread misinformation regarding the succession arrangements put in place by the late founder of Kristo Asafo before his passing.

Succession Battle Brewing Before Apostle Safo’s Death

According to the family, the roots of the current conflict date back several years.

They explained that in 2017, Apostle Kwadwo Safo officially designated his son, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as his successor and entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the church as well as overseeing the various businesses established under the Kristo Asafo conglomerate.

At the time, many followers of the mission viewed Akofena as the natural heir apparent to the church founded by his father decades earlier.

However, the family claims that his tenure was marked by serious challenges.

According to the statement, several businesses within the Kristo Asafo conglomerate suffered significant setbacks during his stewardship, with some reportedly collapsing while others faced severe operational difficulties.

The family further alleged that foundational doctrines and principles of the church were altered during the period, creating growing concerns among senior family members and sections of the church leadership.

More significantly, the family claims Akofena increasingly exercised authority without regard for the directives and authority of the founder himself.

These developments, they say, deeply troubled Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

As a result, the family disclosed that in 2024, the late founder took the extraordinary decision to revoke the authority previously granted to Akofena.

According to the statement, provisions within the church’s governing framework that conferred leadership authority on him were subsequently removed.

The family further stated that Apostle Safo thereafter appointed his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family and established a new succession roadmap for the future leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Under that revised arrangement, Akofena was reportedly excluded from consideration as successor to the church.

Family Says Adwoa Safo Has Been Carrying Out Father’s Mandate

Following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo on September 11, 2025, the family says Adwoa Safo has been acting in accordance with the responsibilities entrusted to her by their late father.

With the support of her siblings, she has allegedly served as the principal representative of the family and has overseen efforts toward preserving the founder’s legacy while preparing for his final burial rites.

The family was emphatic that, aside from Akofena, all the children of the late founder remain united and committed to ensuring a dignified and befitting burial for their father.

The statement suggested that internal family unity remains largely intact despite the ongoing dispute surrounding succession.

Court Action Filed To Stop Installation Ceremony

The controversy intensified after reports emerged that Akofena, together with some church elders, was preparing to organize a private installation ceremony intended to formally declare him leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

According to the family, the proposed ceremony directly contradicted the final wishes and succession directives established by the late founder before his death.

Concerned church members reportedly sought legal intervention.

The family disclosed that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission subsequently initiated legal proceedings and successfully obtained a court application aimed at restraining the planned installation ceremony.

However, attempts to serve the court documents allegedly proved difficult.

According to the family, multiple efforts were made to formally serve Akofena with the court processes, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Shooting Allegation Sparks Police Investigation

The situation reached a dramatic climax on June 21, 2026.

According to the family’s account, Adwoa Safo personally undertook efforts to serve the court documents on her younger brother.

What followed has now become the subject of intense public scrutiny and a police investigation.

The family alleges that during the encounter, Akofena discharged a firearm several times in Adwoa Safo’s direction.

The statement further alleges that he instructed associates present at the scene to fire at her vehicle.

The family described the incident as a shocking act that endangered lives and escalated what had previously been a legal and family dispute into a serious security matter.

The alleged shooting has since been reported to law enforcement authorities.

While police have yet to publicly release detailed findings, investigations are reportedly underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any criminal offences were committed.

Family Rejects Akofena’s Claim To Church Leadership

As investigations continue, the Kwadwo Safo Family has moved to distance itself completely from any leadership claims being made by Akofena.

The family stated categorically that it does not recognize any installation, assumption of office or declaration of leadership by Akofena that is inconsistent with the directives left behind by Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

They further cautioned members of the public, church followers, business partners and stakeholders against engaging with him on matters relating to the Kristo Asafo Mission, the family’s assets or the leadership of the church.

According to the statement, any individual who chooses to conduct business with Akofena under the assumption that he represents the family does so entirely at their own risk.

Family Vows Legal Action

The family also indicated that several matters involving Akofena remain under scrutiny and legal review.

They vowed to pursue every available legal avenue to protect what they describe as the legacy, assets and final wishes of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

In an appeal for calm, the family urged members of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the general public to respect the rule of law and allow the courts, police and other state institutions to address the issues before them.