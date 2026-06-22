I won’t be surprised if Ghana lose to England – Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey says he would not be shocked if the Black Stars suffer defeat against England when the two sides meet in a crucial Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Ghana face the Three Lions at Gillette Stadium looking to build on their opening 1-0 victory over Panama, while England also began their World Cup campaign with a winning start.

Despite the Black Stars’ positive start to the tournament, Lamptey believes England have the stronger squad and will deservedly head into the encounter as favourites.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the former Anderlecht forward admitted he would be more surprised by a Ghana victory than a defeat.

“I will be surprised should the Black Stars beat England. They are better than us in terms of everything,” Lamptey said.

“I’m a Ghanaian, and if we win, I will celebrate, but based on what I see, I won’t be surprised if we lose to England.”

Lamptey’s comments come ahead of one of Ghana’s biggest tests of the group stage as the Black Stars aim to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since their historic quarter-final run in South Africa in 2010.

The four-time African champions are making their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup and know that a positive result against England would significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the last 16.

After Tuesday’s encounter, Ghana will wrap up their Group L campaign against Croatia as Carlos Queiroz’s side seek to continue their impressive return to the global stage.