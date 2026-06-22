Ghana vs England: I feel okay and I’m ready to play – Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he is mentally focused and ready to return to action as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial World Cup encounter against England.

The 33-year-old Villarreal midfielder missed Ghana’s opening Group L match against Panama in Toronto after Canadian immigration authorities denied his visa application because of ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom. A Federal Court in Ottawa later upheld the decision, preventing him from travelling to Canada.

Despite his absence, Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, while Partey remained with the squad at their training base in Boston.

Having already received full entry clearance into the United States, the experienced midfielder has now resumed full training with the Black Stars ahead of Monday’s showdown with England.

Speaking after training, Partey insisted that the off-field issues have not affected his focus on football.

“Things happen outside of football that you cannot control,” Partey said. “I feel okay and I’m ready to play.”

His return is a significant boost for head coach Carlos Queiroz, who has consistently backed the midfielder and previously stressed that the team would allow “the truth to find its way” regarding the circumstances surrounding his availability.

Team officials have also confirmed that Partey faces no sporting or federal restrictions in the United States, making him fully eligible for selection.

Ghana will face England on 23 June in Boston, with the Black Stars aiming to build on their winning start and strengthen their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage. Partey’s expected return could provide the experience and composure Ghana needs against one of the tournament favourites.