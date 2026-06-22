UTAG threatens nationwide strike over delayed salaries

A major industrial showdown may be looming within the tertiary education sector after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) issued a firm ultimatum to the government, demanding the resolution of several longstanding conditions-of-service and welfare concerns by June 30, 2026, or risk a nationwide strike across public universities.

The warning was issued following a meeting of UTAG’s National Executive Council (NEC), which convened its statutory quarterly session at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho on June 18, 2026, to review issues affecting university teachers, the governance of the association and the broader state of higher education in Ghana.

The latest threat of industrial action revives memories of previous standoffs between UTAG and successive governments over salary negotiations, allowances and conditions of service.

Over the years, the association has repeatedly raised concerns about delays in implementing agreements reached through collective bargaining, arguing that such setbacks undermine morale among academic staff and negatively affect the quality of teaching and research within public universities.

In a statement signed by UTAG National President, Professor Vera O. Fiador, and National Secretary, Dr. Samuel Kingsford Seglah, the association expressed deep frustration over what it described as persistent delays by government agencies in fulfilling commitments made to university lecturers and other academic staff.

According to UTAG, one of the most pressing issues remains the failure of government to sign and implement the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement despite negotiations having been successfully concluded and all parties reportedly reaching consensus on the matter.

The association explained that the interim adjustment was intended to provide temporary relief to university teachers while awaiting a comprehensive salary review by the Independent Emoluments Commission (IEC), which is expected to take effect in January 2027.

UTAG argued that the prolonged delay in formalizing the agreement has generated dissatisfaction among members and threatens confidence in the collective bargaining process.

Beyond salary adjustments, the association highlighted ongoing difficulties relating to post-retirement contract renewals and the rollover of academic staff within public universities.

According to UTAG, although the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) previously reversed directives affecting some academic staff, delays in the approval, regularization and payroll placement of affected personnel by GTEC, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) and the Ministry of Finance continue to create uncertainty across universities.

The association warned that the situation is affecting staffing levels and undermining the smooth operation of academic institutions.

Another major grievance concerns the payment of the Government component of the Online Teaching Support Allowance (OTSA) due to Research Fellows and Academic Librarians.

UTAG stated that these payments remain outstanding despite earlier commitments, causing frustration among beneficiaries.

The association further disclosed that the University component of the Online Teaching Support Allowance owed to staff of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has also not been paid.

According to UTAG, these delays have compounded financial difficulties for affected staff and contributed to growing dissatisfaction within the academic community.

The association also raised concerns about unpaid salary arrears affecting some employees of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), particularly staff of the Institute of Languages and the Institute of Film and Television.

Similarly, promotion arrears owed to qualified academic staff in several public universities remain unsettled, despite expectations that these obligations would have been cleared.

UTAG said the continued failure to honour these payments has created anxiety among members and damaged trust between government and organised labour.

Adding to the list of unresolved issues is the delayed processing and payment of the 2026 Book and Research Allowance, a key component of support provided to academic staff to facilitate research and scholarly work.

According to the association, the delay is inconsistent with established practice and threatens academic productivity across public universities.

In response to these concerns, UTAG is demanding immediate government action on several fronts.

The association wants government to sign and implement the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement without further delay, resolve all outstanding post-retirement contract and rollover issues, settle the Government component of the Online Teaching Support Allowance owed to Research Fellows and Academic Librarians, and facilitate payment of the University component of OTSA for UESD staff.

UTAG is also demanding the payment of all outstanding promotion arrears, salary arrears owed to UniMAC staff, and the expedited processing and disbursement of the 2026 Book and Research Allowance.

According to the association, the failure to address these matters is inconsistent with the principles of good-faith collective bargaining and undermines commitments previously made by government to organized labour.

The National Executive Council therefore resolved that if the outstanding issues are not satisfactorily addressed by June 30, 2026, all UTAG branches across the country will begin constitutional consultations within five working days to secure the necessary mandates for industrial action.

The proposed action would be undertaken in accordance with the UTAG Constitution and the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

While issuing the ultimatum, UTAG stressed that it remains committed to dialogue, negotiation and constructive engagement as the preferred means of resolving disputes.

However, the association warned that repeated failures to honour negotiated agreements are eroding confidence in the collective bargaining process and threatening industrial harmony within Ghana’s public universities.

“UTAG therefore calls on Government to demonstrate good faith by honouring, without further delay, all commitments made to university teachers,” the statement said.