Police bust notorious car-snatching syndicate in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has scored a major breakthrough in its fight against organized vehicle theft and armed robbery following the arrest of a suspected member of a notorious car-snatching syndicate believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and vehicle thefts across the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, identified as William Opoku, popularly known as “Father Blessing,” was arrested during an intelligence-led operation at Ahwiaa near Kumasi after police tracked down hideouts allegedly being used by him and members of his gang at Ahwiaa and Pankrono.

His arrest marks the latest development in an ongoing police effort to dismantle criminal networks involved in car snatching, vehicle theft and violent robberies in the region.

According to police, investigations conducted after his arrest led to significant revelations regarding a series of vehicle thefts that have troubled residents and vehicle owners in Kumasi and surrounding communities over the past year.

During interrogation, William Opoku allegedly admitted his involvement in multiple vehicle theft operations carried out by the gang.

Police say he confessed to participating in the theft of a Toyota Corolla along the Anwiankwanta-Asanso road, the stealing of a Toyota Corolla belonging to a police officer at Pankrono, another Toyota Corolla stolen at Moro Market and a white Toyota Corolla that was taken from Anloga Junction in Kumasi.

Following his confession, the suspect reportedly led investigators to a workshop where the stolen white Toyota Corolla was undergoing repairs.

Police subsequently recovered the vehicle as part of ongoing efforts to retrieve other stolen property linked to the syndicate.

Investigators believe the gang may have operated a sophisticated vehicle theft network involving the stealing, concealment, repair and possible resale of stolen vehicles.

The arrest has also revived investigations into an earlier violent attack on a police officer in the Ashanti Region.

According to police, William Opoku admitted involvement in an incident that occurred on July 5, 2025, at Kronum Brokutu, where a police officer was attacked and robbed of an AK-47 assault rifle together with ammunition.

The theft of the service weapon raised serious security concerns at the time and triggered extensive efforts by law enforcement agencies to recover the firearm and apprehend those responsible.

Police say the suspect further disclosed the identities of several alleged accomplices believed to be part of the criminal network.

The individuals were identified as Prince, also known as “Killer Wooah”; Suley, alias “Shangu Spirit”; Bonkro, alias “Okoronko”; Aki; and Yaw Antwi.

Armed with this intelligence, police launched a follow-up operation on June 17, 2026, aimed at apprehending the remaining suspects.

During the operation, officers reportedly spotted Suley alias Shangu Spirit, Bonkro alias Okoronko and another suspect riding an unregistered Honda PCX motorbike.

Police say an attempt was made to arrest the suspects, but the situation quickly escalated.

According to the police account, the rider allegedly knocked down a police officer and opened fire while attempting to escape.

Officers returned fire during the confrontation, resulting in Suley alias Shangu Spirit and another suspect identified as “Long Story” sustaining gunshot wounds.

Bonkro alias Okoronko, however, managed to escape and remains on the run.

Police investigations have linked Suley alias Shangu Spirit to several of the major vehicle theft and car-snatching incidents under investigation, including cases reported at Anwiankwanta-Asanso, Anloga Junction and Moro Market.

Authorities also believe he played a role in the attack on the police officer at Kronum Brokutu.

Investigators further suspect that the stolen AK-47 assault rifle taken during the attack may currently be in the possession of William Opoku, who allegedly kept the weapon for safekeeping on behalf of the gang.

The injured suspects were immediately transported to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, police confirmed that both Suley alias Shangu Spirit and Long Story were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending preservation and autopsy procedures.

The deaths have effectively removed two key suspects from the investigation, though police say efforts are continuing to identify the full extent of the criminal network’s operations.

Meanwhile, William Opoku remains in police custody and is assisting investigators with ongoing inquiries.

Police say efforts have been intensified to arrest the remaining suspects, particularly Bonkro alias Okoronko and others believed to have participated in the crimes.