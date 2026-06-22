They have three lions, but we have 33 million lions – Black stars coach Carlos Quieroz ahead of England clash

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 22, 2026

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed confidence that the Black Stars are prepared for the challenge of taking on England, insisting his side has both the quality and belief to compete against one of football’s traditional powerhouses.

The Black Stars face the Three Lions in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L clash on Tuesday, buoyed by a winning start to their campaign. Caleb Yirenkyi’s dramatic late strike secured a 1-0 victory over Panama in Ghana’s opening fixture, while England began their tournament with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Queiroz acknowledged England’s strengths, highlighting the experience and intensity of a squad packed with Premier League talent. However, the Portuguese coach maintained that Ghana have prepared thoroughly for the encounter.

“We know how England play. They have excellent players, they have the experience of their Premier League. They have intensity, but we know how we can control this,” Queiroz said.

The 73-year-old also delivered a passionate message that is likely to resonate with Ghanaian supporters, drawing a symbolic comparison between England’s famous emblem and the spirit of the nation.

“We know they have three lions, but we have 33 million lions,” he declared.

The fixture also carries personal significance for Queiroz, who was in charge of Iran when they suffered a 6-2 defeat to England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite the heavy loss, he said the experience provided valuable lessons rather than regret.

“I was not defeated. In football, we never lose. We win or we learn. We learnt a couple of lessons that day,” he said.

Queiroz was appointed with the ambition of restoring Ghana’s status on the global stage and leading the Black Stars beyond the World Cup group phase for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

A positive result against England would significantly strengthen Ghana’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds before their final Group L match against Croatia.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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