Bawku SHS students go on rampage

Blue sedan with a shattered rear window and broken glass on the back seat area.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 16, 2026

Military personnel have been deployed to Bawku Senior High School in the Upper East Region following violent disturbances by students that left school property damaged and a teacher injured.

The unrest reportedly broke out around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, when some students went on a rampage across the school campus, causing extensive destruction to facilities and disrupting normal activities.

Bawku Municipal Director of Education, Isaac Abweko Azasoo, said preliminary information indicates that the disturbances were triggered after school authorities refused to allow examination malpractice involving some final-year students who are expected to complete their examinations this week.

According to him, the situation escalated into violence, during which one teacher was allegedly abducted by the students while another was assaulted and sustained injuries.

The injured teacher was initially treated at a local health facility before being referred to Bolgatanga for further medical care.

Mr Azasoo explained that military personnel were subsequently deployed to the school to restore order and prevent further disturbances.

“The military was brought in to prevent any further escalation of the situation and to ensure the safety of staff and students,” he stated.

Authorities are yet to determine the full extent of the damage caused during the incident, while investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the unrest. No arrests had been announced as of the time of filing this report.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Education Latest News news Regional

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    African News
    Finance Ministry processing arrears for former presidency appointees – Kwakye Ofosu
    Archives
    Fuel prices fall as second pricing window opens
    African News
    Sophia Akuffo’s resignation not linked to Torkonoo’s removal — Kwakye Ofosu
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31