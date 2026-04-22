Bawumia engages EU Ambassadors on major diplomatic move

The 2028 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has held a high-level diplomatic engagement with ambassadors of the European Union in Accra, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen international partnerships and outline his vision for the future.

The meeting, which took the form of a breakfast engagement, brought together Heads of Mission from ten European Union member states, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, and Malta, alongside representatives of the European Union delegation in Ghana.

It marked one of the most significant diplomatic interactions by Dr. Bawumia since his election as flagbearer of the NPP following the party’s presidential primary on January 31, 2026.

According to Dr. Bawumia, discussions during the meeting were “constructive and forward-looking,” focusing on key areas of mutual interest between Ghana and its European partners.

Central among these were regional security, economic cooperation, and expanding investment opportunities in Ghana.

The engagement comes at a time when Ghana continues to navigate complex regional security challenges within West Africa, particularly in relation to instability in the Sahel region.

Dr. Bawumia used the platform to emphasise the importance of strengthened collaboration between Ghana and its international partners in maintaining peace and stability, which he described as a prerequisite for sustained economic growth.

On the economic front, the discussions explored avenues for deepening trade relations and attracting increased European investment into the economy.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the need for strategic partnerships that support industrialisation, digital transformation, and job creation, aligning with his broader economic vision for Ghana ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He also reiterated his commitment to strengthening the democratic institutions, noting that political stability and respect for the rule of law remain essential pillars for national development and investor confidence.

According to him, Ghana must continue to position itself as a beacon of democracy in the region while pursuing inclusive policies that improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

The meeting further provided an opportunity for Dr. Bawumia to outline his policy priorities, particularly in areas such as sustainable economic growth and inclusive social development.

He emphasised the need for policies that not only drive macroeconomic stability but also ensure that growth translates into tangible benefits for all segments of society.

This latest diplomatic engagement adds to a series of high-profile interactions by Dr. Bawumia since emerging as the NPP’s presidential candidate, as he seeks to consolidate both domestic and international support ahead of the 2028 elections.