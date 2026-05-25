Black Stars forward Afena-Gyan robbed in Italy while on international duty in Mexico

Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly fallen victim to a burglary at his home in Italy while away on international duty with the Ghana national football team in Mexico.

According to reports, thieves broke into the Ghanaian forward’s residence and made away with several personal belongings during his absence. The incident is said to have occurred while the striker was representing Ghana in preparations and international engagements in the Mexico friendly.

Details about the value of the stolen items have not yet been officially disclosed, and Italian authorities are believed to have opened investigations into the robbery.

The news has sparked concern among football fans in Ghana and Italy, with many expressing sympathy for the young forward, who has continued to build his career in European football since his breakthrough move from Ghana.

Afena-Gyan, once celebrated for his rapid rise at AS Roma, has remained part of Ghana’s national team setup and is viewed as one of the country’s promising attacking talents.

The unfortunate incident comes at a time when the Black Stars are focused on strengthening their squad ahead of upcoming 2026 World Cup . Despite the setback off the pitch, supporters will hope the forward can remain focused on his football commitments with the national team.

Neither the player nor his representatives have publicly commented on the incident so far.