Beautician allegedly killed by boyfriend in Kumasi

Collage of a smiling woman with curly hair on the left and a movie poster featuring 'SALLY BENSON' in bold letters on the right; poster includes a red badge and smaller image.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

A Kumasi-based beautician, Sally Benson, CEO of Sally’s Cosmetics Studio and African’s Special Pub in Asokwa, has allegedly been beaten to death by her boyfriend, Francis Arthur.

The incident reportedly occurred at Arthur’s residence in Ayigya-Maxima following an argument.

Police say Sally, 33, had gone there with a female friend after hearing that another woman had visited him. An altercation is said to have ensued when he returned.

Prosecutors allege that Arthur assaulted her repeatedly until she collapsed. She was rushed to the KNUST Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Just days before her death, Sally had been preparing to expand her business to Accra.

According to her father, Gabriel Oppong, she had secured accommodation near the West Hills Mall area and finalised plans for a new branch in New Weija on April 11, 2026.

She was allegedly killed three days later, on April 14.

Francis Arthur, 48, has been arrested and provisionally charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and is expected to reappear in court on May 8, 2026.

Family members describe Sally as hardworking, determined and a role model, highlighting her entrepreneurial drive and commitment to building her business.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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