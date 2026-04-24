Birim Central MCE, 8 others granted bail over destruction of cocoa farmers billboard

Left: people holding pumpkins beside a car; center: man in maroon traditional attire speaking at a desk; right: busy roadside market with a political billboard/photo of a candidate.
By Nana Prekoh Eric April 24, 2026

The Akim Oda District Court has granted bail to the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Solomon Kusi Brako and eight others who have been accused of destroying billboards displaying the plight of cocoa farmers due to the reduction of cocoa prices.

Two people in bright patterned outfits holding small orange pumpkins in front of a red banner.

The eight—Ekow Davies, 44; Afrifa Prince, 31; Okai Prince, 48; Okai Francis, 48; Anim Maxwell, 31; Nartey Isaac, 23; Michael Agbesi, 33; Oduro Eric, 24; and Diana Tutuwaa, 25—received GH¢10,000 bail each with a surety. They pleaded not guilty.

Wide street scene with a tall vertical billboard, pedestrians crossing, and motorcycles by a roadside under a cloudy sky.

MCE Kusi Brako, the 9th accused, appeared in court today and was granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GH¢5,000.

Prosecutors told the court that the eight acted on the MCE’s instructions to destroy the billboards that had been legally hoisted to display the plight of cocoa farmers.

Tall outdoor billboard framed by a metal blue pole, with a large poster and surrounding greenery and a car in the foreground

Sources say the MCE confirmed authorizing the destruction without a lawful order in his statement to the police.

Open manhole in a paved walkway with hollow pipe, surrounded by interlocking concrete blocks and scattered debris near a construction setup with bags and blue rope nearby

The MCE further authorized the destruction of another billboard that bears the image of the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, which was located at the newly constructed Oda Central market.

Busy street market with stalls, umbrellas, and pedestrians, beneath a large political campaign billboard for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Ghana.

The case has been adjourned to May 6, 2026.

Abandoned outdoor site with a large black pipe running through a rusted metal frame and dry grass, a shipping container in the background.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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