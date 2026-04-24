Birim Central MCE, 8 others granted bail over destruction of cocoa farmers billboard

The Akim Oda District Court has granted bail to the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Solomon Kusi Brako and eight others who have been accused of destroying billboards displaying the plight of cocoa farmers due to the reduction of cocoa prices.

The eight—Ekow Davies, 44; Afrifa Prince, 31; Okai Prince, 48; Okai Francis, 48; Anim Maxwell, 31; Nartey Isaac, 23; Michael Agbesi, 33; Oduro Eric, 24; and Diana Tutuwaa, 25—received GH¢10,000 bail each with a surety. They pleaded not guilty.

MCE Kusi Brako, the 9th accused, appeared in court today and was granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GH¢5,000.

Prosecutors told the court that the eight acted on the MCE’s instructions to destroy the billboards that had been legally hoisted to display the plight of cocoa farmers.

Sources say the MCE confirmed authorizing the destruction without a lawful order in his statement to the police.

The MCE further authorized the destruction of another billboard that bears the image of the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, which was located at the newly constructed Oda Central market.

The case has been adjourned to May 6, 2026.