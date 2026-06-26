Black Queens forward Princes Marfo completes move to PSV

Black Queens forward Princes Dankwa Marfo has completed a permanent move to Dutch club PSV Women from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, signing a contract that will keep her at the club until 2029.

The 21-year-old Ghana international makes the switch after an impressive spell in Denmark, where she established herself as one of FC Nordsjaelland’s standout performers.

Marfo enjoyed a remarkable campaign, making a significant impact in both domestic competitions and European matches. Her goals, creativity and crucial assists played a key role in the club’s success, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.

A product of Ghana’s renowned Right to Dream Academy, Marfo has continued her steady rise in European football and now takes the next step in her career with one of the Netherlands’ leading women’s clubs.

The long-term deal reflects PSV Women’s confidence in the Black Queens forward, who is expected to strengthen the club’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

Marfo’s move also marks another milestone for Ghanaian women’s football, as she becomes the latest Black Queens player to secure a move to one of Europe’s top leagues.