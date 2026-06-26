Black Queens forward Princes Marfo completes move to PSV

Person holding a white red-trimmed jersey that says 'PRINCESS 2029' at a sports event backdrop.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 26, 2026

Black Queens forward Princes Dankwa Marfo has completed a permanent move to Dutch club PSV Women from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, signing a contract that will keep her at the club until 2029.

The 21-year-old Ghana international makes the switch after an impressive spell in Denmark, where she established herself as one of FC Nordsjaelland’s standout performers.

Marfo enjoyed a remarkable campaign, making a significant impact in both domestic competitions and European matches. Her goals, creativity and crucial assists played a key role in the club’s success, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.

A product of Ghana’s renowned Right to Dream Academy, Marfo has continued her steady rise in European football and now takes the next step in her career with one of the Netherlands’ leading women’s clubs.

The long-term deal reflects PSV Women’s confidence in the Black Queens forward, who is expected to strengthen the club’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

Marfo’s move also marks another milestone for Ghanaian women’s football, as she becomes the latest Black Queens player to secure a move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Queens Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports Transfers

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Archives
Thomas Partey named JAC Motors MVP after inspiring Ghana’s resilient draw with England
Group of athletes in matching orange camouflage shirts posing for a photo inside an airplane.
Africa Football
Black Stars arrive in Philadelphia ahead of Croatia World Cup clash
A group of protesters holding a red banner that reads 'KENNEDY MUST GO!' featuring a portrait of a man; they're outside a glass-front building in a parking lot with cars in the background.
African News
VIDEO: Chaos erupts at NPP NEC meeting as security clash with ‘Ken Must Go’ protesters
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0