BoG Governor unveils new fintech initiatives to deepen Africa’s digital finance ecosystem

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has announced a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating fintech innovation and strengthening Africa’s digital financial ecosystem.

The measures include the establishment of an innovation hub, the introduction of a separate legal framework for fintech regulation, the creation of a Continental FinTech Sandbox, and the operationalisation of a National FinTech Inclusion Programme.

Dr Asiama unveiled the initiatives during the closing ceremony of the 3i Africa Summit 2026 held in Accra.

According to him, the initiatives are part of broader efforts to build a more resilient, integrated, and innovation-driven financial ecosystem across the continent.

He noted that discussions at the summit reflected growing confidence in Africa’s fintech sector and highlighted the continent’s ability to shape the future of global finance.

The Governor stressed the need to balance innovation with effective regulation to protect consumers and maintain trust in the financial system.

He pointed out that Ghana has already strengthened its regulatory framework through the passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025, as well as new directives on digital credit services and cybersecurity.

Dr Asiama also underscored the importance of digital public infrastructure, including payment systems, digital identity platforms, and open banking, in advancing Africa’s financial transformation agenda.

He disclosed that mobile money transactions in Ghana reached GH¢4.5 trillion in 2025, while registered mobile money accounts surpassed 80 million.

According to him, integrating payment systems and financial infrastructure across African countries could significantly improve trade and expand financial inclusion.

The Governor commended policymakers, investors, fintech companies, and regulators who participated in the summit for contributing to discussions on the future of Africa’s integrated digital finance ecosystem.

He added that the summit’s Capital Meets Policy Dialogue provided a platform for governors, ministers, regulators, and investors to address key challenges affecting Africa’s digital economy.

Dr Asiama emphasised that Africa’s future economic growth will depend on agile financial systems built on innovation, trust, and strong regulatory structures.

He also encouraged fintech entrepreneurs to prioritise governance and engage regulators early to ensure sustainable growth, while highlighting the importance of talent development through initiatives such as women and youth-focused technology programmes.

The Governor further urged African countries to deepen collaboration on harmonising financial regulations and cross-border payment systems to unlock the continent’s full economic potential.