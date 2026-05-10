Gender inclusion must be intentional — Minister pushes for women-centred digital finance

Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has called for deliberate and targeted efforts to embed women’s needs into Africa’s digital and financial systems, stressing that “gender inclusion must be intentionally integrated” into policies, platforms and innovations shaping the continent’s economic future.

Addressing participants at the 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra, the minister emphasised that Africa’s digital transformation cannot succeed without prioritising inclusion, particularly for women who remain central to economic activity across the continent.

She noted that women dominate key sectors such as informal trade, agriculture, and small and medium enterprises, describing them as critical drivers of resilience, innovation and community stability.

According to her, empowering women economically has far-reaching benefits beyond individual households, contributing to improved health, education and stronger local economies.

“When women are empowered, communities become more vibrant, and national economies grow stronger,” she stated.

The minister highlighted that the rapid expansion of digital technologies, including mobile money, e-commerce and digital credit, presents significant opportunities to deepen financial inclusion and unlock new markets for women entrepreneurs.

However, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey warned that these opportunities can only be fully realised if gender considerations are deliberately built into the design and implementation of digital and financial systems.

“It is for this reason that gender inclusion must be intentionally integrated into the design, implementation and governance of our digital and financial ecosystems,” she stressed.

She called for a shift from gender-neutral approaches to gender-responsive strategies that address the unique challenges faced by women, including limited access to digital tools, financial services, and skills development.

The minister also underscored the need for increased investment in digital literacy and the creation of safe, accessible and affordable digital spaces for women and girls across Africa.

Highlighting Ghana’s efforts, she pointed to key policy interventions such as the National Gender Policy and the Affirmative Action Act, which aim to promote equal access to opportunities and increase women’s participation in leadership and decision-making.

Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey further referenced social protection initiatives like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, noting that many beneficiary households, often led by women, are now transitioning towards economic independence, supported by digital financial tools.

The planned establishment of a Women’s Development Bank, she added, will provide tailored financial services and support for women entrepreneurs, helping to bridge long-standing financing gaps and expand access to credit without restrictive collateral requirements.

Looking ahead, the minister outlined key priorities for advancing women’s economic inclusion, including expanding access to digital infrastructure in underserved communities, strengthening partnerships across sectors, and promoting women’s leadership in shaping Africa’s digital future.

She commended institutions such as the Bank of Ghana and Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems for convening the summit and driving conversations on innovation and inclusion.

Reaffirming Ghana’s commitment, she urged stakeholders to work collectively towards building a continent where every woman has access to digital tools, financial resources and opportunities to thrive.

“When women thrive, Africa thrives,” she concluded.