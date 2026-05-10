GACL announces temporary road closure at Terminal 2 for renovation works

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced the temporary partial closure of a section of the road in front of the Departure Hall at Terminal 2 as part of ongoing construction works.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 9, the company said the affected stretch will be closed from Monday, May 11, 2026, to allow for the safe execution of refitting works on the frontage and façade of Terminal 2.

According to GACL, the closure is expected to remain in place for one month, during which the section of the road will be inaccessible to both motorists and pedestrians.

The company noted that directional signage will be installed at strategic locations, while traffic management personnel will be deployed to guide commuters and ensure smooth movement within the area.

“GACL regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of the travelling public as these works are undertaken,” the statement said.