BREAKING: Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested at Accra International Airport

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested a member of the NPP’s Communications team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, at the Accra International Airport.

Mr Aboagye was apprehended by EOCO officers with the assistance of Immigration officials before being taken into custody on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

According to sources, he was arrested over claims of corruption-related issues linked to his time as CEO of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC) in Ghana.

In a statement issued shortly after his arrest, the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said EOCO had denied Miracles lawyers access to him and had not disclosed his whereabouts or preferred any charges against him.

“Officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with the help of Immigration officers, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the airport and took him into custody. Since then, they have denied his lawyers access, and his whereabouts have not been disclosed, with no charges preferred,” the statement said.

The party described the arrest as an act of political intimidation rather than legitimate law enforcement.

The NPP claimed Mr Aboagye had been one of the government’s most vocal critics, particularly on illegal mining (galamsey), and noted that he had announced his intention to contest for a leadership position within the party only hours before his arrest.

The party demanded Mr Aboagye’s immediate release or that he be formally charged and brought before a court in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

It also called on EOCO to grant him unrestricted access to his lawyers and family, insisting that his constitutional rights must be respected.