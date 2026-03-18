3 hours ago

The president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has defended the controversial decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco, insisting the ruling was guided by fairness and integrity.

‎“What happened at the final undermines the good work CAF has done over many years,” Motsepe said, pointing to the organisation’s commitment to “integrity, respect, ethics, governance, and the credibility of match results.”

‎He added that “not a single country in Africa will be treated more favourably than another,” stressing the importance of impartial decision-making across all 54 member associations.

‎Morocco were officially declared champions after CAF overturned the original final result, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match under Article 84 of the competition’s regulations.

‎The decision followed a tense incident during the final, when Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest after a penalty was awarded against them. Although they later returned and completed the match, CAF’s Appeals Board determined that the action constituted a breach of the rules.

‎On the field of play, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz missed the penalty that sparked the protest, and Senegal went on to secure a 1-0 victory, appearing to have won the title.

‎However, CAF’s subsequent ruling recorded the match as a 3-0 forfeiture in Morocco’s favour, handing the North African side the championship in one of the most contentious conclusions in the tournament’s history.

‎In a statement, CAF confirmed that Senegal’s conduct during the match led to the disciplinary action, resulting in the title being awarded to the Moroccan football federation.

‎The decision is expected to fuel further debate across the football world, with critics questioning the timing and severity of the ruling, while CAF maintains that its actions were necessary to uphold the integrity of the game.

‎As reactions continue to emerge, the 2025 AFCON final is set to remain a defining and divisive moment in African football.