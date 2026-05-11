I don’t worry about people’s opinions – Black Stars Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Black Stars and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare says he remains unfazed by criticism and setbacks as he continues his rise in Ghanaian football.

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, the goalkeeper opened up about dealing with pressure, mistakes and the journey that led him to the national team.

“I don’t worry about people’s opinions. I know we all make mistakes in life, but I don’t let that burden me,” Asare said.

“Today, I might make a mistake, but tomorrow I could achieve something great.”

The shot-stopper added that maintaining a strong mentality and faith in God has helped him stay focused despite the challenges that come with playing at the highest level.

“I don’t let things get to me too much. My source of encouragement is that God helps me maintain the level I’m at now,” he explained.

Asare also dismissed suggestions that his emergence with the Black Stars happened suddenly, insisting his progress is the result of hard work and commitment over the years.

“I am a committed goalkeeper. Those who don’t know me might think I came from nowhere to reach the Black Stars,” he added.

The goalkeeper’s comments come amid growing attention on his performances and increasing competition for places in Ghana’s national team setup.

Known for his composure and determination, Asare’s story reflects the resilience many footballers must show in overcoming criticism while striving to succeed on the international stage.