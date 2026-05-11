Government plans Egg processing strategy to tackle poultry gluts

The government is considering plans to process surplus eggs into powder and other value-added products as part of measures to address recurring oversupply in the poultry sector and reduce post-production losses suffered by farmers.

The initiative forms part of a broader proposed national poultry master plan aimed at stabilising prices, extending the shelf life of eggs, minimising wastage, and creating new market opportunities across the poultry value chain.

Speaking after a stakeholder dialogue on the proposed plan, Chief Technical Advisor to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kwesi Etu-Bonde, said government is prioritising value addition and improved storage systems to manage excess egg production more effectively.

“Eggs can be processed into powder, and that is part of the value addition we want the poultry master plan to address,” he explained.

For years, poultry farmers have raised concerns about periodic egg gluts, which often force them to sell at reduced prices, resulting in significant financial losses.

Mr. Etu-Bonde noted that recent government interventions supporting maize and soya production have helped reduce feed costs, encouraging more people to venture into poultry farming.

“The egg glut has come to our attention. Last year, the ministry supported the production of grains such as maize and soya, and that has brought feed prices down. As a result, more people have been incentivised to go into poultry production,” he said.

He further disclosed that government is also relying on institutional demand, particularly the School Feeding Programme, to help absorb excess supply.

“The President has instructed that the School Feeding Programme should purchase eggs from the market as part of the effort to support poultry farmers,” he added.

According to him, the proposed poultry master plan will set out long-term interventions to strengthen the sector, expand processing capacity, and reduce the impact of recurring production surpluses nationwide.