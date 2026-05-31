Christian Atsu’s son wins player of the season award at North Shields U12

Boy in a white shirt and red striped tie holding two trophies, with a 'Player of the season' banner above—celebrating a sports award.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 31, 2026

The son of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has taken a significant step in his young football journey after being named Player of the Season at English youth side North Shields U12.

Joshua Atsu Rupio, the late footballer’s son, earned the prestigious award following an impressive season in which he demonstrated the talent, determination and passion that made his father one of Ghana’s most beloved football stars.

The young midfielder’s achievement has attracted admiration from football fans in Ghana and beyond, with many seeing echoes of his father’s remarkable ability on the pitch.

Christian Atsu, who tragically died in the 2023 earthquake in Turkey, remains a cherished figure in Ghanaian football history. The former Black Stars winger was instrumental in Ghana’s run to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after a series of outstanding performances.

Now, years after his father’s memorable exploits in the national colours, Joshua is beginning to carve out his own path in the game.

Coaches and supporters at North Shields have praised the youngster’s commitment and development throughout the season, culminating in his Player of the Season recognition.

For many Ghanaians, Joshua’s success is more than an individual achievement. It represents the continuation of a legacy left behind by a player whose impact extended far beyond football.

While still at the early stages of his career, Joshua Atsu Rupio’s latest accolade offers a glimpse of a promising future and serves as a touching reminder that Christian Atsu’s influence continues to inspire a new generation.

As celebrations continue, football fans across Ghana will be watching closely, hopeful that another Atsu may one day shine on some of the sport’s biggest stages.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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