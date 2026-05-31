Enoch Morrison nominated for Kenya Premier League Player of the Season

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has been shortlisted for the Kenya Premier League Player of the Season award following an outstanding campaign that played a crucial role in Gor Mahia’s successful league title triumph.

The former Asante Kotoko star has emerged as one of the standout performers in Kenyan football this season, producing a series of influential displays that helped Gor Mahia maintain their dominance and secure yet another league crown.

Morrison’s nomination comes as recognition of a season defined by consistency, leadership and exceptional performances in the heart of midfield.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental to Gor Mahia’s success, establishing himself as the driving force behind the team’s midfield operations. His ability to control the tempo of matches, distribute possession effectively and break up opposition attacks has made him one of the club’s most important players throughout the campaign.

Week after week, Morrison delivered mature and composed performances, providing balance between defence and attack while demonstrating the technical quality that has earned him widespread admiration across the league.

Beyond his contributions on the pitch, the Ghanaian’s leadership and experience proved invaluable during key moments of the title race. Whether in high-pressure encounters or difficult away fixtures, he consistently stepped up to help guide his side through challenging periods.

His influence has earned praise from supporters, teammates and football analysts, many of whom regard him as one of the finest midfielders currently playing in the Kenyan top flight.

The nomination marks a significant milestone in Morrison’s career and highlights his growing reputation beyond Ghana’s borders. Since joining Gor Mahia, he has developed into a commanding midfield presence, combining defensive discipline with creative intelligence to become a complete all-round performer.

With Gor Mahia celebrating another championship-winning season, Morrison now has the opportunity to add an individual accolade to an already memorable campaign.

Should he claim the award, it would be fitting recognition for a player whose performances have been central to his club’s success and whose impact has made him one of the standout stars of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.