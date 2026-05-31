Enoch Morrison nominated for Kenya Premier League Player of the Season

Soccer player in white kit with a green headband sprinting on a field with a blurred crowd in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 31, 2026

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has been shortlisted for the Kenya Premier League Player of the Season award following an outstanding campaign that played a crucial role in Gor Mahia’s successful league title triumph.

The former Asante Kotoko star has emerged as one of the standout performers in Kenyan football this season, producing a series of influential displays that helped Gor Mahia maintain their dominance and secure yet another league crown.

Morrison’s nomination comes as recognition of a season defined by consistency, leadership and exceptional performances in the heart of midfield.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental to Gor Mahia’s success, establishing himself as the driving force behind the team’s midfield operations. His ability to control the tempo of matches, distribute possession effectively and break up opposition attacks has made him one of the club’s most important players throughout the campaign.

Week after week, Morrison delivered mature and composed performances, providing balance between defence and attack while demonstrating the technical quality that has earned him widespread admiration across the league.

Beyond his contributions on the pitch, the Ghanaian’s leadership and experience proved invaluable during key moments of the title race. Whether in high-pressure encounters or difficult away fixtures, he consistently stepped up to help guide his side through challenging periods.

His influence has earned praise from supporters, teammates and football analysts, many of whom regard him as one of the finest midfielders currently playing in the Kenyan top flight.

The nomination marks a significant milestone in Morrison’s career and highlights his growing reputation beyond Ghana’s borders. Since joining Gor Mahia, he has developed into a commanding midfield presence, combining defensive discipline with creative intelligence to become a complete all-round performer.

With Gor Mahia celebrating another championship-winning season, Morrison now has the opportunity to add an individual accolade to an already memorable campaign.

Should he claim the award, it would be fitting recognition for a player whose performances have been central to his club’s success and whose impact has made him one of the standout stars of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    Partey and Inaki join Black Stars camp as World Cup preparations intensify
    Boy in a white shirt and red striped tie holding two trophies, with a 'Player of the season' banner above—celebrating a sports award.
    Archives
    Christian Atsu’s son wins player of the season award at North Shields U12
    Four female soccer players in white uniforms celebrate with raised fists on a stadium field.
    Archives
    Black Maidens book final World Cup qualifier spot after beating Liberia
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31