PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time in Saturday’s final.

The French champions emerged victorious in a tense shootout after neither side could be separated across 120 minutes of football, securing back-to-back European crowns and cementing their place among the continent’s elite clubs.

Arsenal made a dream start to the contest, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz, whose composed finish gave the Premier League side an early advantage.

PSG responded strongly after the break and found their equaliser when Ousmane Dembélé converted from the penalty spot, bringing the French side level and setting up a thrilling conclusion.

Both teams created opportunities to find a winner during regulation time and extra time, but disciplined defending and crucial saves ensured the score remained locked at 1-1.

The match was ultimately decided by penalties, where PSG held their nerve. The reigning champions converted four of their spot-kicks, while Arsenal could only manage three, handing the Paris club a 4-3 shootout victory.

The triumph marks another milestone in PSG’s recent rise in European football, as they successfully defended the Champions League trophy and added another prestigious title to their growing collection.

For Arsenal, the defeat represents a heartbreaking end to an impressive European campaign that saw them reach the final but fall agonisingly short of lifting the trophy.

As PSG celebrated another night of continental glory, Arsenal were left to reflect on what might have been after one of the most closely contested Champions League finals in recent memory.