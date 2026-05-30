Salinko declares fresh parliamentary ambition on NPP ticket

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko has announced plans to return to active politics with a fresh parliamentary ambition, revealing that he intends to contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The comic actor, known in private life as Abraham Kofi Davis, made the revelation during an interview on Fakye TV’s Fakye Showbiz programme aired on May 23, 2026.

According to Salinko, he now feels financially stable enough to dedicate more of his time and resources to public service and development projects within his constituency.

The actor explained that his decision to re-enter politics is motivated by a desire to improve the living conditions of ordinary people and contribute meaningfully to community development.

“When you speak the truth, they say you are being disrespectful.

Meanwhile, public funds are being embezzled while communities still lack basic amenities. We have to step in and make things right,” he stated during the interview.

Salinko further stressed that his interest in politics is not necessarily driven by personal gain but by a desire to serve his people.

“God has blessed me, so if I contest and people decide not to vote for me, that is fine. I simply want to help my people. Very soon, people could be calling me their MP, whether in Atwima Kwanwoma or Old Tafo,” he said.

This will not be the actor’s first attempt at parliamentary politics.

In the 2016 general elections, Salinko contested the Atwima Kwanwoma parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Reflecting on that experience, he described the election as a valuable learning process that convinced him he had strong political potential.

“The first time I contested, I secured about 1,800 votes, and that showed me I had what it takes. It taught me that politics is about numbers. I even received calls from both the NPP and the NDC,” he disclosed.

The Kumawood actor noted that he no longer intends to run as an independent candidate, insisting that he now wants to test his political influence within one of the two major political parties.

“I will not run as an independent candidate. I want to contest on the ticket of one of the major parties, and I am strongly leaning towards the NPP,” he added.

Salinko also claimed that a dream he recently had involving party delegates inspired him to seriously consider another political comeback.

“I had a dream where delegates from one of Ghana’s biggest political parties, especially one with strong support in the Ashanti Region, encouraged me to contest and assured me of their support,” he said.

The actor hinted that although he may have bigger political ambitions in the future, his immediate focus is on securing a parliamentary seat first.

Currently, Vincent Ekow Assafuah serves as the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, while Kofi Amankwa-Manu represents Atwima Kwanwoma in Parliament.