W/R: Six arrested after fatal shooting incident at Gwira Ampansie galamsey site

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects, including three Chinese nationals, in connection with a fatal shooting incident at a galamsey site at Gwira Ampansie in the Nzema East District of the Western Region.

According to police, the incident resulted in the death of 45-year-old Angu Mensah, who was identified as the Abusuapanyin of Gwira Ampansie.

The shooting reportedly occurred during a misunderstanding at the mining site, further highlighting growing tensions and violence associated with illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, in parts of Ghana.

In a news release issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command on May 26, 2026, police named the six suspects currently in custody as Hamza Abubakar, 36; Hamidu Seidu, 42; Francis Biewose, 26; Bai Yaozheng, 36; Liu Gang, 43; and Wen Xien Wen, 45.

Police said the suspects are assisting investigators while efforts continue to arrest another suspect identified as Alfred Sadick, also known as “Strongman,” who is believed to have fired the fatal shot.

According to the police statement, officers at Axim received a distress call on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at about 1:20 p.m. reporting a shooting incident at the mining site.

A police team together with personnel from the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate subsequently proceeded to the scene for investigations.

Preliminary investigations reportedly established that at about 11:45 am, a confrontation broke out between the deceased and some individuals at the mining site.

During the misunderstanding, police say suspect Alfred Sadick allegedly shot the deceased in the chest. Angu Mensah reportedly died from the gunshot injuries.

Police further disclosed that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital mortuary pending preservation and autopsy.

The Command has appealed to the public to volunteer credible information that could lead to the arrest of Alfred Sadick, who remains on the run.

The latest incident adds to increasing security concerns surrounding illegal mining operations across parts of Ghana, particularly in mining communities where disputes over land access, control of concessions and financial interests have occasionally escalated into violent confrontations.

In recent years, the presence of foreign nationals, especially Chinese operators, in Ghana’s illegal mining sector has remained a controversial national issue, with security agencies periodically conducting operations to clamp down on unauthorised mining activities and associated criminal networks.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that illegal mining not only destroys water bodies and farmlands but also contributes to lawlessness, armed confrontations and insecurity within affected communities.

The Ghana Police Service says investigations into the shooting incident are ongoing.