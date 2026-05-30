Liverpool sack head coach Slot

Liverpool has sacked head coach Arne Slot after two seasons in charge.

The Dutchman, 47, guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season, but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The recently departed Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola, is the leading contender to replace Slot.

BBC Sport understands there has been an initial approach to discuss the role.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful,” Liverpool‘s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it.”

Despite still qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Liverpool finished with 60 points – their lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign and 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

The decision was made by Michael Edwards, FSG’s chief executive, and Richard Hughes, Liverpool‘s sporting director.

Liverpool had insisted that a change of head coach was not on the agenda, but after assessing the situation following the end of the season last weekend, the club’s hierarchy believes the next phase requires a more front-foot, aggressive and urgent style of football.

Iraola, 43, is one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe and is known for his attacking style of play.

The Spaniard was appointed at Bournemouth when Hughes was technical director at the Cherries, a role he left in 2024 to join the Reds.

Bournemouth finished only one place and three points behind Liverpool to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss in 2024 after the German stepped down at Anfield after nine years as manager.

Earlier this month, forward Mohamed Salah said the club must return to being a “heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear” after “crumbling” to a defeat at Aston Villa.

Much of Liverpool‘s success under Klopp – where they won every major trophy – came through this style of play.

“The conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach,” the statement added.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

Liverpool spent £415m last summer on six players – the highest outlay in a single window by a British club – in a bid to retain their title.

They broke the British transfer record to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle for a fee of £125m and also bought Bayer Leverkusen and Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz for a club record £116m.

In July, forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash, a player who featured regularly under Slot.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool‘s 20th league title,” the statement added.

“That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

“He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

“As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.”

BBC