Choirmaster breaks silence from hospital after death of wife Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, a member of the legendary music group Praye, has addressed reports that he was hospitalised after the tragic death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

The actress reportedly passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, just four days before her 42nd birthday, throwing the entertainment industry into mourning.

Following the heartbreaking news, Choirmaster, known in private life as Eugene Baah, confirmed the tragedy through an emotional social media post that sparked an outpouring of condolences from fans, celebrities and colleagues.

Days later, reports surfaced online claiming the musician had been rushed to the hospital after suffering complications linked to the emotional trauma of losing his wife.

The reports were first shared by blogger King Bygone, who served as Beverly Afaglo’s official videographer.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, King Bygone claimed Choirmaster’s blood pressure had reportedly risen sharply following the actress’s death, leading to his hospitalisation.

“Hmmmm… this is really heartbreaking. Choirmaster has been admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure went up following the painful passing of his wife,” the blogger wrote.

The reports quickly generated concern among fans and well-wishers, with many taking to social media to pray for the grieving musician and his family.

Amid the growing speculation, Choirmaster and his family finally broke their silence through an official statement released on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

“Following the earlier announcement regarding the passing of his beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo, Eugene Baah (Choirmaster) and his family wish to provide the following update,” the statement read.

The family expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and fans around the world for the love, prayers and support shown since Beverly Afaglo’s passing.

“During this incredibly difficult time, Eugene and his family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support and condolences from friends, fans and well-wishers,” the statement added.

The family also appealed to the media and the general public to respect their privacy as they continue to grieve the painful loss.

According to the statement, Choirmaster is currently receiving medical attention and would not be available for calls or interviews.

“The family respectfully requests privacy as they continue to grieve and honour Beverly’s life and legacy. Eugene is currently receiving medical care and cannot take calls. The family kindly asks the media and the public to refrain from direct contact and to avoid speculation,” the statement said.

The family further noted that details regarding Beverly Afaglo’s memorial and funeral arrangements would be announced at the appropriate time.

The tragic passing of Beverly Afaglo has deeply affected the entertainment fraternity, with several celebrities paying emotional tributes to the actress and television personality.