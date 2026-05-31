Kojo Oppong Peprah shines as Nice secure Ligue 1 survival win

Ghana defender Kojo Oppong Peprah delivered another commanding performance as OGC Nice secured their place in France’s top flight with a convincing victory over Saint-Étienne in the Ligue 1 promotion/relegation playoff.

Nice entered the playoff after finishing 16th in the Ligue 1 standings, setting up a tense two-legged showdown against Ligue 2 side Saint-Étienne. The first leg ended goalless, leaving everything to play for in the decisive return fixture.

However, Nice rose to the occasion in front of their home supporters, producing an emphatic 4-1 victory to retain their Ligue 1 status for the upcoming season.

At the heart of the defensive display was 21-year-old Oppong Peprah, who featured in both legs and played the entire 90 minutes in the crucial second encounter. The Ghanaian centre-back showcased his growing maturity and composure, contributing key defensive interventions while maintaining impressive accuracy in possession.

Peprah recorded four defensive actions, three clearances and five ball recoveries during the match, while successfully completing 46 of his 48 passes to help guide his side through a high-pressure contest.

The defender’s performances this season have marked him out as one of Nice’s standout young talents. After breaking into the first team and establishing himself as a dependable figure at the back, his rapid rise has earned him a place in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to announce his final squad ahead of next month’s tournament, with Peprah among the players hoping to secure a place on football’s biggest stage.

On the opposite side, fellow Ghanaian Augustine Boakye endured a disappointing evening as Saint-Étienne’s promotion hopes came to an end. The midfielder showed flashes of quality and came close to finding the net, rattling the woodwork with one of his three efforts on goal, but was unable to inspire a comeback.

Meanwhile, preparations continue in the Black Stars camp ahead of their international friendly against Wales on 2 June. France-based players Elisha Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya and Alidu Seidu have already linked up with the national team as Ghana intensify preparations for the challenges ahead.

For Oppong Peprah, Nice’s successful fight for survival caps a breakthrough season and further strengthens his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most promising defensive prospects.