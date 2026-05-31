Partey and Inaki join Black Stars camp as World Cup preparations intensify

Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams have joined Ghana’s training camp in Cardiff as the Black Stars step up preparations for their final warm-up match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced duo arrived on Saturday morning and immediately linked up with the squad at Dragon Park, taking part in the team’s first training session of the day.

Their arrival increases the number of players in camp to 24, with the majority of the squad having been in Wales since Tuesday as preparations intensified ahead of the next international friendly against the Wales.

Among the players already in camp are captain Jordan Ayew, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The Black Stars will face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, June 2, in what will be their final test before travelling to North America for the World Cup.

The friendly offers head coach Carlos Quieroz and his technical team an important opportunity to assess the squad’s readiness ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. The four-time African champions will open their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before taking on England and Croatia in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

With key figures now arriving in camp and preparations entering their final phase, optimism is growing within the Ghana camp as the Black Stars aim to make a strong impression on the global stage and secure a place in the knockout rounds.