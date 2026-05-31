Dr Nduom assures GN Savings customers of efforts to recover outstanding funds

By Prince Antwi May 31, 2026

Businessman and President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has assured customers of GN Savings that efforts are underway to recover locked-up funds and settle outstanding claims following the revocation of the bank’s licence.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 29, 2026, Dr Nduom reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring that customers who have not yet received their funds are eventually paid.

According to him, many customers were made to believe that all depositors had been compensated after a receiver was appointed to manage claims following the collapse of GN Savings.

He noted that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Ernest Addison had repeatedly encouraged affected customers to submit claims to the receiver for payment.

However, Dr Nduom stated that several companies within Groupe Nduom are yet to recover funds they had deposited with the bank before its licence was revoked.

“Our businesses saved and deposited their monies with our bank. When the licence was taken, they decided not to pay back the funds that were there. Those monies have remained locked up,” he said.

Dr Nduom disclosed that discussions are ongoing with the Bank of Ghana and the receiver to reconcile accounts and establish the exact amount of money still owed to customers and affiliated businesses.

He explained that he does not have details of the total amount paid out or the identities of all beneficiaries, stressing the importance of a transparent reconciliation process.

According to him, if the exercise confirms that legitimate customers are still owed funds, measures will be taken to ensure they receive their payments.

Dr Nduom expressed confidence that the ongoing engagements with the Bank of Ghana would lead to a resolution of the matter and provide relief to affected customers.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    COPEC defends 20% transport fare increase amid rising fuel and operational costs
    Man in a blue suit speaking at a wooden podium, holding a handheld microphone, with two podium mics nearby.
    Business
    Concerned Traders Association demands timeline for smart port note system rollout
    Man with glasses speaking at a podium with a laptop and two microphones, a slide behind him reads 'INTRODUCTION'.
    African News
    CUTS International backs BoG over suspension of MTN MoMo transfer charges
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31