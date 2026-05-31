Dr Nduom assures GN Savings customers of efforts to recover outstanding funds

Businessman and President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has assured customers of GN Savings that efforts are underway to recover locked-up funds and settle outstanding claims following the revocation of the bank’s licence.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 29, 2026, Dr Nduom reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring that customers who have not yet received their funds are eventually paid.

According to him, many customers were made to believe that all depositors had been compensated after a receiver was appointed to manage claims following the collapse of GN Savings.

He noted that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Ernest Addison had repeatedly encouraged affected customers to submit claims to the receiver for payment.

However, Dr Nduom stated that several companies within Groupe Nduom are yet to recover funds they had deposited with the bank before its licence was revoked.

“Our businesses saved and deposited their monies with our bank. When the licence was taken, they decided not to pay back the funds that were there. Those monies have remained locked up,” he said.

Dr Nduom disclosed that discussions are ongoing with the Bank of Ghana and the receiver to reconcile accounts and establish the exact amount of money still owed to customers and affiliated businesses.

He explained that he does not have details of the total amount paid out or the identities of all beneficiaries, stressing the importance of a transparent reconciliation process.

According to him, if the exercise confirms that legitimate customers are still owed funds, measures will be taken to ensure they receive their payments.

Dr Nduom expressed confidence that the ongoing engagements with the Bank of Ghana would lead to a resolution of the matter and provide relief to affected customers.