Concerned Traders Association demands timeline for smart port note system rollout

Man in a blue suit speaking at a wooden podium, holding a handheld microphone, with two podium mics nearby.
By Prince Antwi May 31, 2026

The Concerned Traders Association has urged the Ministry of Transport to provide a clear and definitive timeline for the implementation of the Smart Port Note (SPN) System, citing growing uncertainty after years of consultations and stakeholder engagements.

The association, which represents traders, vehicle dealers, and logistics operators, said it has actively participated in numerous discussions, technical assessments, and review sessions regarding the proposed system. However, it believes the process has reached a point where clarity on implementation is urgently needed.

According to the group, the lack of a specific rollout date continues to create uncertainty within the trading and logistics industry, where efficient planning depends on predictable cargo movements and streamlined port operations.

The association stressed that businesses require certainty to make informed investment decisions and effectively manage their operations in an increasingly competitive trade environment.

It noted that the SPN system is expected to improve trade facilitation by ensuring the availability of accurate and verified cargo information from ports of origin. The system is also expected to enhance cargo visibility and support digital and artificial intelligence-driven trade processes through the provision of reliable data.

Additionally, the group said the initiative would strengthen cargo security, improve risk management, support business planning, and increase efficiency throughout Ghana’s trade and logistics value chain.

While reaffirming its support for the SPN initiative, the association maintained that the consultation phase has been extensive and that the focus should now shift towards implementation.

The group has therefore called on the Minister for Transport to announce a firm go-live date for the system within the next seven days.

It further pledged its readiness to work closely with government and other stakeholders to ensure the successful rollout of the SPN system, which it believes will enhance transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness within Ghana’s port and trade sector.

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Prince Antwi
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