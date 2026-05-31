COPEC defends 20% transport fare increase amid rising fuel and operational costs

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC Ghana), Duncan Amoah, has defended the decision by transport operators to increase public transport fares by 20 per cent, describing the move as a necessary response to rising operational costs.

His remarks come after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other commercial transport operators announced a nationwide 20 per cent fare increment, which is set to take effect on June 2, 2026.

Speaking on Citi News Digest, Mr Amoah said transport operators had little room to maintain existing fares in the face of increasing fuel prices and other business expenses.

According to him, transport operators had previously reduced fares when fuel prices declined, but recent increases in fuel costs have forced them to review their pricing structures.

“Let me start off by saying that the transport operators have been quite magnanimous with all of us. At this time, when already fuel prices are set to go up again on Monday, one could imagine that their operations could become unsustainable if they continue to charge the very old fares,” he stated.

Mr Amoah noted that several operators, particularly those involved in long-distance and intercity transport services, had already adjusted their fares upward in response to prevailing market conditions.

He argued that expecting the GPRTU and other transport operators to continue charging previous fares would be unrealistic under the current economic environment.

“It would become quite a disservice to the GPRTU and other transport operators if we insist at this point that they should stick with the old fares,” he said.

While acknowledging that the 20 per cent adjustment may appear high, Mr Amoah explained that transport operators are also grappling with rising insurance costs, increasing spare parts prices, and higher vehicle maintenance expenses.

He indicated that, in his view, a 15 per cent increase would have been more appropriate but accepted that the broader cost pressures facing the transport sector may have influenced the final decision.

Mr Amoah, however, called on transport operators to be transparent about how the new fares were determined, urging them to clearly explain the basis for the 20 per cent increment.

The fare increase has sparked widespread public discussion, with many commuters expressing concern about its impact on household budgets and the affordability of public transportation.