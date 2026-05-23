Christopher Baah Bonsu named Al-Qadsiah staff player of the year

Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian forward Christopher Baah Bonsu has capped off a remarkable debut campaign with Al-Qadsiah by winning the club’s prestigious Staff Player of the Year award.

The talented youngster, who was earlier named Al-Qadsiah’s Player of the Month for April, continues to attract praise following an outstanding first season with the Saudi outfit.

Baah Bonsu’s performances throughout the campaign have impressed both supporters and club officials, with his consistency, creativity and attacking influence playing a key role in Al-Qadsiah’s season.

The latest honour further cements his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s exciting emerging football talents abroad.

His impressive form also comes at an important time for Ghana, as attention gradually shifts towards preparations for the FIFA World Cup in North America scheduled for June and July.

Many fans and football observers believe the forward could play an important role for the Black Stars should he earn a place in the national team setup ahead of the tournament.

Baah Bonsu’s rapid rise has become a source of pride for Ghanaian football supporters, with many hopeful that his success abroad signals the beginning of an even brighter international career.

The 20-year-old’s achievements continue to highlight the increasing impact of Ghanaian players on the global stage.