SSNIT confirms May 2026 pension payments completed after technical disruption

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has assured pensioners that all pension payments for May 2026 have been successfully processed following a temporary technical difficulty that caused delays for some beneficiaries.

In a statement from management, SSNIT confirmed that the payments were completed on Thursday, May 21, 2026, after the technical challenge that had disrupted operations was identified and resolved.

The Trust acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by affected pensioners and apologised for the disruption, reiterating its commitment to ensuring that pension disbursements remain timely and consistent.

Management emphasised that the prompt and reliable delivery of pensions to beneficiaries remains one of SSNIT’s core obligations, and gave assurances that the institution would continue to prioritise the welfare of pensioners in its service delivery going forward.