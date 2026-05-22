SSNIT confirms May 2026 pension payments completed after technical disruption

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 22, 2026

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has assured pensioners that all pension payments for May 2026 have been successfully processed following a temporary technical difficulty that caused delays for some beneficiaries.

In a statement from management, SSNIT confirmed that the payments were completed on Thursday, May 21, 2026, after the technical challenge that had disrupted operations was identified and resolved.

The Trust acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by affected pensioners and apologised for the disruption, reiterating its commitment to ensuring that pension disbursements remain timely and consistent.

Management emphasised that the prompt and reliable delivery of pensions to beneficiaries remains one of SSNIT’s core obligations, and gave assurances that the institution would continue to prioritise the welfare of pensioners in its service delivery going forward.

news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Latest News
    One killed, four injured as articulated trucks collide on Cape Coast–Kumasi highway
    news
    NPA warns illegal fuel dealers to cease operations or face prosecution in Bono Region
    Brown-and-white goat leads a small herd along a dirt path beside a wire fence, in a sunlit farm scene with green vegetation around.
    African News
    Agric Ministry warns against unauthorized livestock markets ahead of Eid
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31