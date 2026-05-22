One killed, four injured as articulated trucks collide on Cape Coast–Kumasi highway

One person has been killed and four others injured after two articulated trucks collided on the Cape Coast–Kumasi Highway near Assin Nsuta in the Central Region, causing a temporary gridlock on the busy route.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026, when a Shackman articulated truck with registration number GX 3858-25, loaded with klinker and travelling from Takoradi toward Kumasi, hit a deep pothole on the road.

The impact caused the driver to lose control, sending the vehicle into the opposing lane where it struck the rear trailer and tyres of an oncoming Howo flatbed articulated truck registered GT 8837-23.

The collision was severe. The Howo truck veered off the road into nearby bush, while the Shackman truck was left badly mangled at the roadside.

Emergency personnel from the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department and the Regional Operations Unit rushed to the scene to free victims trapped in the wreckage.

A passenger aboard the Shackman truck, 36-year-old Vincent Anamman Ofosu, was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

His wife, 25-year-old Bridget Dadzie, who was travelling with him, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Foso. The Shackman truck’s driver, Gariba Daniel, 33, also suffered severe injuries and remains admitted at the same facility.

The driver of the Howo truck, Yaya Latif, 38, and his driver’s mate, Issah Mohammed, sustained injuries in the crash and are both receiving treatment at the Assin Anyinabrim Health Clinic.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue pending autopsy. Police and emergency crews worked through the night to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow on the highway.

The Central North Regional MTTD has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.