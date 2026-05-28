Dafeamekpor explains why he keeps family life private despite political exposure

The Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has shed light on his decision to keep his marriage and family life largely away from public attention, even though his spouse is also active in politics.

Speaking in an interview on PM Express, the MP said the choice was intentional and rooted in a desire to shield his loved ones from the pressures and sometimes harsh scrutiny that come with public office.

His comments follow widespread online reactions after a birthday tribute he posted for his wife unexpectedly gained traction on social media, with many users surprised to learn about his family ties to another politician and former parliamentary candidate.

He explained that the post was meant to be a simple personal gesture, but it quickly attracted public interest beyond what he anticipated.

According to him, his approach to privacy was shaped early in his political career, including advice from senior figures who encouraged him to protect his family from political turbulence.

He added that public life should not automatically translate into exposing every detail of one’s household, stressing that family members—especially children—can become unintended targets in political discourse.

Dafeamekpor also revealed that he has previously removed images of his children from social media after receiving counsel from acquaintances who warned about the risks of online exposure.

During the interview, he briefly referenced his family, noting that one of his sons is currently 21 years old and studying Computer Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, while wishing him well on his birthday.

He described his wife in glowing terms, praising her professionalism and intellect, but maintained that both of them prefer to keep their domestic life out of the political spotlight.

He concluded that public officials are not obliged to place every aspect of their private lives in the public domain, arguing that some boundaries are necessary to maintain stability at home.