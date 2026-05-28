Cambodia orders Ghanaians, other Africans to exit country before May 31

Authorities in Cambodia have issued a firm directive requiring all foreign nationals currently staying under a special immigration waiver to exit the country by May 31, 2026, or risk arrest, prosecution, and heavy penalties.

The notice, released by the country’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior, affects citizens from several countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon and Uganda.

Officials explained that the waiver arrangement currently allowing these nationals to remain in the country without standard immigration penalties will officially end on the stated deadline. Foreigners who have already settled any outstanding fines are also required to leave Cambodia before the cut-off date.

From June 1, 2026, immigration enforcement will be tightened significantly. According to the authorities, any person found to be residing in the country without valid documentation or legal status may be arrested immediately, whether at border points, airports, or within communities.

The government further warned that offenders could face up to two years in prison, in addition to fines of about $8,000, before deportation procedures are completed.

As part of the enforcement plan, immigration officers and police units are expected to launch nationwide operations targeting overstayers and undocumented foreigners across the country beginning June 1.

Officials have urged all affected individuals to comply fully with the directive, stressing that the crackdown is part of broader efforts to strengthen immigration control and ensure adherence to national laws.