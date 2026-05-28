GRA’s Publican AI System generates additional GHc1bn in customs revenue

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, has revealed that the Authority’s newly introduced Publican AI system is already making a significant impact on domestic revenue mobilisation only months after its implementation.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra on Thursday, May 28, Mr. Sarpong described the early performance of the artificial intelligence-driven platform as “amazing and promising.”

According to him, the system generated an additional GH¢1 billion in customs revenue in April alone.

Mr. Sarpong explained that the AI initiative forms part of the GRA’s broader strategy to deploy technology to improve operational efficiency, minimise human interference in tax assessments, and ensure fairness in revenue collection.

“We want to claim that GRA is the first public institution to use AI across the board, affecting many businesses. The purpose is to reduce human discretion, make faster assessment, and create a fairer basis for all import and import assessment,” he stated.

He noted that the AI-powered system is helping strengthen customs operations while reducing revenue leakages that have affected tax administration over the years.

“Indeed, the results for the first two months of deploying the AI are amazing and promising. In the month of April alone, we added GH¢1 billion to our revenue generation for customs,” he disclosed.

The Commissioner-General further indicated that the Authority is on course to record another strong performance in May, with preliminary figures already showing another significant increase in revenue mobilisation.

“We are on course in the month of May, and the results as of yesterday are showing that we are going beyond GH¢1 billion for the month of May,” he added.