I have to work hard because we have more goalkeepers – Black Stars keeper Benjamin Asare

Soccer goalkeeper in a lime green jersey with number 16 kneels on the field, holding a ball in one hand, wearing blue gloves and pink cleats.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 28, 2026

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare says he must “work more than ever” to keep his place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as competition for the number one shirt intensifies.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has been the preferred choice under head coach Carlos Queiroz in recent months, but scrutiny over his position has grown following an early mistake in Ghana’s friendly defeat to Mexico.

Asare conceded just two minutes into the match after an error at the back, reigniting debate over who should start in goal when Ghana begin their World Cup campaign next month.

With Lawrence Ati Zigi, Solomon Agbasi, Joseph Anang and Paul Reverson all competing for places, only three goalkeepers are expected to be included in Ghana’s final 26-man squad, which will be announced on 1 June.

Despite the pressure, Asare insists he remains focused on improving rather than protecting his status.

“I want to achieve great things for myself, but that does not mean I have achieved it as the number one for the national team,” he said ahead of Ghana’s final warm-up match against Wales on 2 June.

“I have to work more because we have more goalkeepers.”

The 32-year-old also stressed the importance of unity within the squad, saying competition should strengthen the team rather than create divisions.

“We need to maintain unity in the team so that we can reach our goal as a strong team,” he said.

“If the coach starts another goalkeeper, it doesn’t mean that because I’m the number one, I should be angry. We have to stay prayerful and united for collective success.”

Asare also spoke about adapting to the demands of Queiroz and the national team’s new goalkeeping trainer, admitting the transition has required adjustments.

“Every coach has their style and tactical play,” he explained.

“What you were taught by your previous coach could be different, but as a player you need to follow the instructions and put in your best every time.”

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Panama on 17 June, with the Black Stars hoping to make a strong start after an inconsistent run of form in recent internationals.

For Asare, the challenge is clear: prove himself in training, embrace the competition and help Ghana move forward together.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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