Six Offinso Technical Institute students hospitalized after violent clash with some Zongo youth

Offinso Technical Institute crest with the slogan 'MAKING YOU SELF DEPENDENT'
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 28, 2026

Tension erupted at the Offinso Technical Institute on Wednesday after a confrontation between students and a group of suspected youth from a nearby Zongo community turned violent, leaving six students injured.

The disturbance reportedly broke out shortly after Eid celebrations in Offinso, with sources indicating that unresolved disagreements between the two groups may have fueled the confrontation.

A teacher at the school, who spoke anonymously, said the violence forced several students to flee the campus for safety, while those injured were rushed to St. Patrick Hospital for medical treatment.

The chaos also caused significant damage to school property.

Dormitories for both male and female students, as well as the residence of the housemaster, reportedly had windows, doors, and other facilities vandalised during the attack.

School authorities have since lodged a formal complaint with the police as investigations begin into the incident.

Management of the institute and leaders within the Zongo community are also said to be engaging in discussions aimed at calming tensions and preventing further violence.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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