Benjamin Asare calls for unity as Black Stars goalkeeper battle intensifies ahead of World Cup

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has urged unity within the Black Stars camp as competition for places in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper said he would fully support any decision made by head coach Carlos Queiroz, even if it means losing his place as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper before the tournament begins.

Asare, who has been the preferred option under Queiroz in recent months, came under scrutiny after making an early mistake in Ghana’s friendly defeat to Mexico, conceding just two minutes into the match.

The error has intensified competition among Ghana’s goalkeepers, with Lawrence Ati Zigi, Solomon Agbasi, Joseph Anang and Paul Reverson all pushing for inclusion in the final 26-man squad, due to be announced on 1 June.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s final World Cup warm-up game against Wales on 2 June, Asare insisted personal ambition should never overshadow the team’s collective goal.

“If the coach starts another goalkeeper, it doesn’t mean that because I’m the number one, I should be angry,” he said.

“We have to stay prayerful and united for collective success.”

The 32-year-old acknowledged the pressure that comes with fighting for a place in the national team but stressed the importance of maintaining harmony within the squad.

“I want to achieve great things for myself, but that does not mean I have achieved it as a number one for the national team,” he added.

“I have to work more because we have more goalkeepers, but we need to maintain unity so that we can reach our goal as a strong team.”

Asare also revealed he has been adapting to new methods introduced by the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer as Queiroz continues to shape his squad ahead of the tournament.

“Every coach has their style and tactical play,” he said.

“As a player, you need to follow the instructions and put in your best every time to prove you are capable.”

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on 17 June, with the Black Stars hoping to make a strong impression on football’s biggest stage.