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Africa’s largest refinery, owned by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, has stepped up exports of gasoline and urea to African countries facing supply shortages caused by the ongoing war in Iran.

Dangote made the disclosure on Monday during a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, noting that the refinery is currently running at full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

According to a Reuters report, Dangote highlighted the refinery’s key role in mitigating the global supply shock, providing relief not only in Nigeria but also across West, Central, and East Africa, where fuel and fertiliser shortages have intensified.

He said, “What I can do is assure Nigerians and most of West Africa, Central Africa, and East Africa that we have the capacity to supply them.”

Dangote revealed that the refinery has already exported around 17 cargoes of gasoline to other African nations in recent weeks, responding to surging continental demand. Exports of urea fertiliser have also increased, with shipments now redirected to African markets that were previously minor destinations.

“In the last couple of days, we’ve been looking mostly to African countries, which we were not doing before,” he added, explaining that the shift was driven by urgent demand from countries seeking alternative supply sources.

Refinery officials noted that the facility has the capacity to produce up to three million metric tonnes of urea annually, much of which historically went to the United States and South American markets.

Despite the increased production and exports, fuel prices in Nigeria have continued to rise to record levels, reflecting broader global market pressures. Dangote attributed this to high crude oil prices, emphasising that higher refining output alone cannot fully offset rising feedstock costs.

He expressed optimism that sourcing more crude oil priced in naira could help moderate domestic fuel costs. “We are working towards getting more crude cargoes priced in local currency, which will help in reducing the pressure on fuel costs,” he said.

Government officials confirmed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has boosted crude allocations to the refinery, with seven cargoes scheduled for May, up from five in previous months.

The surge in demand for petroleum products across Africa is being driven by a mix of global and regional factors. The Middle East conflict has disrupted traditional supply chains, forcing African countries to seek closer alternatives, while limited refining capacity on the continent has made many nations dependent on imports.

Seasonal demand, rising industrial activity, and increased transportation needs have also contributed to higher consumption of petrol and diesel. Within Nigeria, the removal of fuel subsidies and downstream deregulation has exposed domestic prices to international crude fluctuations, further pushing up pump prices.

Experts note that currency pressures, especially the naira’s depreciation, have made imports more costly, increasing reliance on local refining facilities such as Dangote’s.

While the refinery’s ramped-up production is expected to improve supply stability over time, stakeholders caution that structural challenges in the energy sector may delay the full benefits.