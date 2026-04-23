Davido prefers his children to work in family business over entertainment career

Afrobeats star Davido says he would rather his children avoid the entertainment industry and instead work within the business empire of his father, Deji Adeleke.

Speaking in an interview on The Breakfast Club, the singer explained that his stance is shaped by his own early struggles breaking into music.

He recalled how his father’s initial resistance to his career path dampened his enthusiasm at the time.

Despite that experience, Davido says he sees a different path for his children—one that offers stability and fewer hurdles.

“Omo, go and work with my dad,” he said, reflecting on how much joy his father derives from family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Still, he struck a balanced note: if any of his children insist on pursuing entertainment, he would support them rather than oppose them as he once faced.

His comments highlight the balance between passion and practicality—even for someone who has reached the top of the music industry.