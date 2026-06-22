Deyemi Okanlawon cracks jokes about his swift exit from Blood Sisters, blames his paycheck

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has taken a humorous swipe at his abbreviated tenure on the Netflix series Blood Sisters, spinning his character’s demise into a comedic bit about the production budget and his own market value.

At the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, where he sat down with Ghanaian broadcaster Doreen Avio, Okanlawon turned the topic of his early departure into fodder for laughs.

When the conversation turned to why his character met such a swift end, the actor deployed a self-deprecating punchline that left little room for ambiguity about his tongue-in-cheek assessment.

“They couldn’t afford me. They had to kill me off,” he quipped, his delivery suggesting he was fully aware of the absurdity of the claim even as he made it.

Avio, picking up on the jest, asked whether Okanlawon was indeed an expensive proposition in the casting market. The actor leaned into the humour, doubling down with mock seriousness.

“Yeah, that’s what I am,” he replied with a grin.

Despite the brevity of Okanlawon’s appearance, his character’s death serves a narrative function far larger than his screen presence might suggest. The character’s demise in the story’s opening moments sets the entire chain of events in motion, becoming the emotional lynchpin upon which the series’ central drama pivots.

The Netflix series has continued to attract attention for the quality of its writing, the strength of its ensemble cast performances, and the intensity with which it engages its audience.

Okanlawon himself occupies a prominent place in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape, having built a career across film and television work. His credits include standout roles in Omo Ghetto: The Saga, King of Boys: The Return of the King, A Tribe Called Judah, Castle & Castle, The Men’s Club, All’s Fair in Love, and Breath of Life — a portfolio that underscores his standing as one of the continent’s more sought-after dramatic talents.