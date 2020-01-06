3 hours ago

A Deputy Eastern Regional Women Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Monica Kesssewah, has donated some items to the inmates of the Forifori Prisons in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The items include assorted drinks, biscuits, detergents, medicines, kinds of toothpaste, among others.

The Deputy Regional Women Organiser, who was accompanied by some members of the party also gave them free lunch after interacting with the inmates over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Madam Kesssewah said we were in that time of the year when people show love to loved ones so it was necessary for her to organizing an end of year party for the inmates.

She also promised to do more for inmates in the area in subsequent years.

She affirmed, the NPP will maintain their parliamentary seats in the region and also strip the other six from the NDC which will include Afram Plains South and North.

Supt. Paul Adjei Nkansah, the Officer In Charge of the Forifori on his side pleaded with the government to help provide them with medicines to help them cure the communicable diseases affecting the inmates.

Again, he said the station not have an official vehicle and called on authorities to help provide them with one.